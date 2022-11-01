Provincetown man convicted of A&B, other charges after hitting husband over the head with a bottle in 2020



PROVINCETOWN – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Tuesday that on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, Joseph I. Amato, 47, of Provincetown, was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, Witness Intimidation x2 and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. The defendant was acquitted on one related charge.

The indictments stem from an unprovoked attack on September 30, 2020 in Provincetown where the defendant struck the victim, his husband, on the head with a bottle causing serious injury. While awaiting trial, the defendant made multiple phone calls from the House of Correction to the victim instructing him to destroy evidence and attempting to intimidate the victim so that he would not cooperate with the Commonwealth’s case.

The defendant is held without bail, awaiting sentencing by the Honorable Elaine M. Buckley, on November 14, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Provincetown Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica M. Croker.