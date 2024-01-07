Updated 10 PM: Flash freeze making for continued hazardous travel on the Cape



CAPE COD – Rain changed over to snow Sunday afternoon. Officials are reporting very slippery conditions especially on the upper Cape. Road crews are out but motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible. The photo above shows conditions by the large rest area on Route 6 in Sandwich before Route 130. The radar image below was taken at 3:30 PM showing the transition from rain to snow.

A flash freeze is occurring as well and winds may still gusts to 50 MPH.





10 PM update: A flash freeze has caused roads to be coated with black ice. The photo above from Eastham Police shows conditions in that town. The National Weather Service issued the following statement:

…SLIPPERY TRAVEL LATE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT…

As temperatures fall below freezing across Cape Cod and the

Islands, along with light snow late this evening, roads will

become snow covered and slippery, yielding hazardous travel

tonight. Snow will taper off to flurries after midnight, helping

to slowly improve conditions.

CWN will update the storm as warranted.