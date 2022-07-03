Reading Police arrest and charge Hyannis man with multiple firearms charges, OUI following motor vehicle stop

READING, MA – Chief David Clark reports that the Reading Police Department arrested and charged a man on multiple firearms charges yesterday following a traffic stop.

Joshua LaBerge, 36, of Hyannis, was arrested and charged with:

• Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

• Possession of Ammunition without FID

• OUI Liquor (second offense)

• Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Marked Lanes Violation

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, Reading Police received a BOLO from Massachusetts State Police concerning multiple calls of an erratic operation of a motor vehicle. Information provided indicated that a gray Chevrolet Silverado had almost struck a guardrail in the area of Interstate 95 northbound near exit 57 in Reading.

Officer Noah Clark of Reading Police responded to the area and attempted to locate the vehicle. Officer Clark spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of Walkers Brook Drive, and observed the driver operating the vehicle erratically and making multiple violations, including crossing over multiple lanes without signaling. Officer Clark activated his vehicle’s blue lights and a traffic stop was initiated.

Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle, later identified as LaBerge, Officer Clark noticed LAberge’s eyes to be glassy and bloodshot with a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. LaBerge subsequently submitted to and ultimately failed multiple field sobriety tests.

LaBerge was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Reading Police Department.

Reading Police subsequently searched LaBerge’s vehicle and located a bag that contained a loaded 9mm handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition. The handgun was later discovered to be unregistered, and LaBerge was found not to be licensed to carry a firearm. Police also located several empty containers of alcohol during the search.

“I would like to applaud our officers for doing an outstanding job locating this vehicle and making the roadways safer by arresting an impaired driver who was seen operating his vehicle in a highly dangerous manner,” Chief Clark said. “They also were able to make the community at large safer by taking an unregistered firearm off the streets.”

LaBerge is expected to be arraigned at the Woburn District Court on Tuesday, July 5.

Media release furnished by Reading Police. These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.