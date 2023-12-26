BOURNE – A rear-end collision snarled traffic at the Sagamore Bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 1:30 PM by the former Christmas Tree Shops. One person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. One lane of traffic was blocked until the vehicles could be removed.
Rear-end collision snarls traffic at Sagamore Bridge
December 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
