HARWICH PORT – Traffic was left a mess after a rear-end crash in Harwich Port. A GMC Sierra pick-up reportedly struck a BMW sedan around noon Saturday at Route 28 and South Street. The male driver of the pick-up was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue for evaluation. Harwich Police are handling the investigation and cause.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha072923 Rear-end collision Route 28 @ South St. from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.