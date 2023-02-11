You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown

Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown

February 11, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

