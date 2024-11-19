Retired Sandwich Police Chief passes away

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Members of the Sandwich Police Department are saddened by the loss of Retired Police Chief and Select Board member, Michael J. Miller.

Chief Miller began his career with the Sandwich Police Department in 1974. For the majority of his career he worked as the Community Resource Officer assigned to the Sandwich High School. In 2000 he was promoted to Chief of Police. Chief Miller retired from the Police Department in 2009, but service to community did not end there. He also held multiple terms as a respected Select Board member.

Chief Miller truly loved our community. He would regularly be seen on his early morning group walks in the Town Neck beach area and along Route 6A.

Thank you for your service to our community Chief Miller, we have the watch from here.