Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief passes away



WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department is sad to announce that retired Deputy Chief James M. Barrett, Jr. died peacefully at home on January 23, 2023.

Deputy Barrett joined the WBFD as a volunteer firefighter in 1973 and served for twenty-two years. He retired from the WBFD on December 31, 1995, having served 15 years as the department’s volunteer deputy fire chief.