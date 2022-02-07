You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Retired Yarmouth Fire Captain remembered for training generations of firefighters

February 7, 2022

YARMOUTH – Retired Yarmouth Fire Captain Lee Pareseau passed away this past Wednesday. He is being remembered for helping to train generations of firefighters on Cape Cod.

(reprinted from obituary) In 1975, he found his calling and his career in fire service commenced when he joined the Yarmouth Fire Department. For twenty-seven years he worked for Yarmouth and was Captain when he retired in 2002. He continued working construction on the side for many of those years. During his career as a firefighter, he was a member of the Dive Team and FEMA, was a Technical Rescue Specialist, and taught classes at the Barnstable County Fire and Rescue Training Academy. He became the Director of the Academy and worked there until 2014 when he fully retired.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at South Yarmouth United Methodist Church at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yarmouth Firefighter’s Relief Association or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

