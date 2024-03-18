Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Provincetown Police Station Scheduled for March 20th



PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown is thrilled to announce the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Provincetown Police Station. After years of anticipation and community efforts, the ceremony will take place on March 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM at the site of the new station at 2 Jerome Smith Road.

For over three decades, the Provincetown Police Department has operated out of a former funeral home with an apartment upstairs, a building dating back to 1975. Despite serving dutifully, the outdated facility posed numerous challenges, including deficiencies, building code violations, and occasional flooding. The inadequacy of the old station to accommodate modern communication equipment only exacerbated the situation. However, with funding approved by Town Meeting voters in 2017 and 2020, totaling $17 million, the dream of a modern police headquarters became a reality.

The new Provincetown Police Station, spanning 13,900 square feet over two stories, represents a significant upgrade in infrastructure. Strategically located on Route 6, the main artery through which most visitors enter the town, the new station is designed to reflect the unique character of our Outer Cape community. Features such as cedar shingles and board and batten sea walls are integrated into the design, symbolizing the essence of Provincetown.

Constructed to be modern, functional, energy-efficient, and safe, the new Provincetown Police Station heralds a new era in law enforcement infrastructure. It stands as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the community in ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and guests for decades to come.

There will be a short speaking program with remarks from the Select Board, Town Manager, Police Chief, Building Committee, and others, followed by guided tours of the new facility.

Members of the media and the public are cordially invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on March 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM at 2 Jerome Smith Road.

More information about the new police station can be found at https://www.provincetown-ma.gov/1432/New-Police-Station

