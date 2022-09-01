Ride for Opoid Addiction Recovery motorcycle ride to be held September 11th



CAPE COD – As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has completely wreaked havoc on our world and mankind, whereby leaving everyone isolated and without services for so many necessary needs. Unfortunately depression and fatal overdoses have become rampant with opioid addiction as this unprecedented situation has made the already existing opioid epidemic even more life threatening and tremendously elevated.

ROAR (Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery) a donor advised fund of the Cape Cod Foundation, a 501(c) (3) non-profit agency will hold its fifth annual fundraising ride, which has now increased in size and geographical length of the route, will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022, now consisting of a 40 mile motorcycle ride throughout several Cape Cod Towns, ending at Barnstable Intermediate School with a lunch after the ride and several key note speakers as well. Last September (our fourth annual ride/event) we had over 300 riders, making this event, again, an overwhelming community success!!

While there are programs in place, they are either in high demand and often at capacity and/or are financially unobtainable. This is why we, as Founders of ROAR have taken steps to facilitate a direct response in our community to aid in this unforgiving brain disease that requires ongoing treatment.

We are respectfully requesting a donation and truly hope you see our mission and our vision in our efforts to address this crisis. Whatever size donation you choose is truly appreciated and sponsorship donations will be placed on our ROAR Annual Event T-Shirt. Any and all donations and sponsorship monies received will be placed into our non-profit fund through the Cape Cod Foundation where it will be distributed for addiction recovery transitional services locally within our Cape Cod Community. The results of our rides and the monies raised have helped many individuals and families in maintaining their recovery and moving forward with their lives.

We welcome the opportunity to answer any questions you may have. Please visit our Facebook page ROAR Cape Cod and our website www.roarcapecod.com for more information, updates and allocations to recipients.

Humanity – so we may have life