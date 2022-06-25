HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis shortly before 12:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way. The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rider hospitalized after car vs motorcycle in Hyannis
June 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
