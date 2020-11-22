FALMOUTH – A dirt bike rider was injured after apparently crashing in a wooded area in Falmouth shortly before 1:30 PM Sunday. Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to the area near Cavossa Disposal off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). Using 911 cellphone plots and an ATV they reached the scene and extracted the patient who was taken to Falmouth Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
Rider injured in dirt bike accident in Falmouth
November 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Three Artists Selected for MassDevelopment Hyannis Residency
- Boston-Based Author Writes Children’s Book in Honor of Mayflower 400
- Oxford Scientists Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Data by Christmas
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce Holding #ShopMashpeeBingo
- State Senate Passes Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
- Fewer Americans Travelling this Holiday
- MassDevelopment Bond Helps Fund Ellen Jones Dental Relocation, Renovation
- Baker Announces $10 Million for COVID-19 Relief
- Asymptomatic Virus Testing Offered by Community Health Center
- Boys and Girls Club to Open for Part of Thanksgiving Week
- Opioid Deaths Rise Slightly After Nine Months
- Reopening Task Force Updates Community on COVID-19
- Sunday Journal with the Heroes in Transition Organization