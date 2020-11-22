You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rider injured in dirt bike accident in Falmouth

November 22, 2020

FALMOUTH – A dirt bike rider was injured after apparently crashing in a wooded area in Falmouth shortly before 1:30 PM Sunday. Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to the area near Cavossa Disposal off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). Using 911 cellphone plots and an ATV they reached the scene and extracted the patient who was taken to Falmouth Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.

