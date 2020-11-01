MARSTONS MILLS – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Marstons Mills around 1:45 PM Sunday. The crash happened off Old Falmouth Road near Cape Resources. The victim was taken to a hospital with a reported leg injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Rider suffers leg injury in dirt bike accident in Marstons Mills
November 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- “Protect The Results” Protests Could Be Held Post-Election
- Mayflower II Now Part of Register of Historic Places
- Supporters, Opponents of Question 2 Campaign Before Election Day
- Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings Owner Buying Dunkin’ Brands
- Walmart Removes Guns, Ammunition on Display at U.S. Stores
- Blue Moon Set to Occur This Halloween
- Actor Sean Connery, The “Original” James Bond, Dies at 90
- Town Clerks Getting a Head Start on Ballots Before Election
- Children’s Cove Warns of Rise in Online Exploitation
- Animal Rescue League Offers Temporary Pet Housing
- The Return of the McRib!
- Halloween on Hyannis Main Street
- Sunday Journal with Hannah Carlson Discussing Her New Book