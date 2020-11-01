You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rider suffers leg injury in dirt bike accident in Marstons Mills

Rider suffers leg injury in dirt bike accident in Marstons Mills

November 1, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Marstons Mills around 1:45 PM Sunday. The crash happened off Old Falmouth Road near Cape Resources. The victim was taken to a hospital with a reported leg injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

