Right lane of Willow Street at Higgins Crowell Road closed due to pole damage from earlier crash.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that the right lane on Willow Street, southbound, by the Higgins Crowell Road intersection is CLOSED due to a downed utility pole due to an early morning vehicle crash.
Please use caution traveling through this area.
August 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
