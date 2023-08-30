You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Right lane of Willow Street at Higgins Crowell Road closed due to pole damage from earlier crash.

Right lane of Willow Street at Higgins Crowell Road closed due to pole damage from earlier crash.

August 30, 2023


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that the right lane on Willow Street, southbound, by the Higgins Crowell Road intersection is CLOSED due to a downed utility pole due to an early morning vehicle crash.
Please use caution traveling through this area.

