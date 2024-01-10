Road flooding, scattered power outages as storm bring wind gusts of 65 MPH

CAPE COD – A powerful storm brought heavy downpours and gusty winds to the Cape overnight. Chatham and Dennis both reported wind gusts to 65 MPH with Wellfleet reporting 64 MPH.

7 AM update: Bourne Police reported some street flooding overnight. The Scenic Highway (Route 6) was reduced to two lanes overnight due to flooding in both the East and Westbound travel lanes, about a 1/2 mile east of the Bourne Scenic Park. The East and Westbound passing lanes were able to remain open. Police say drains were not clogged just unable to keep up with the deluge. by 6:30 AM the water had receded and all lanes were reopened. Police in Bourne also reported flooding on Emmons Road and Circuit Avenue (photo above). The DPW put up barricades and officers are in the area.

Eversource was reporting only scattered power outages. The largest outage was in Dennis affecting about 125 customers.

