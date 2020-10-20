Road work to cause delays in Dennis starting today

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that the contractor for National Grid is scheduled to commence the paving operations associated with the recent gas main installation starting Tuesday October 20. The paving will start on Highbank Road, Upper County Road and Route 134 on Tuesday and Great Western Road on Wednesday and Thursday. The paving work is weather dependent and any inclement weather will force the schedule to slide. The paving will require detouring traffic so motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Dennis Police appreciate your patience while the construction is taking place.