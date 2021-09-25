You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash on Route 124 in Harwich knocks out power

Rollover crash on Route 124 in Harwich knocks out power

September 24, 2021

HARWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled on its side in Harwich. The crash happened on Harwich Road (Route 124) by Prince Charles Drive. The operator was able to get out of the car and was evaluated by Brewster Firefighters who were initially dispatched. Eversource was called due to a live wire down in the street causing 279 customers in the area to lose power. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

