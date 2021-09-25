HARWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled on its side in Harwich. The crash happened on Harwich Road (Route 124) by Prince Charles Drive. The operator was able to get out of the car and was evaluated by Brewster Firefighters who were initially dispatched. Eversource was called due to a live wire down in the street causing 279 customers in the area to lose power. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Rollover crash on Route 124 in Harwich knocks out power
September 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Judge Denies State Police Union Bid for Vaccination Delay
- Sunday Journal – Cape Kid Meals with Executive Director Tammy Leone
- Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Bill Would Let Residents Change Sex on Birth Record to X
- CDC Endorses COVID Booster for Millions of Older Americans
- Sandwich Fall Fest Returns in October
- Love Local Fest Celebrates Residents as Fall Arrives
- Cape Cod Community College Receiving State Solar Grants
- Tisbury Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Beach Road
- Cape Kid Meals Providing Food Security as Semester Gets Underway
- Nuclear Decommissioning Meeting to Update Pilgrim Progress
- Barnstable to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection