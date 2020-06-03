You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash on Route 6A in Brewster

June 3, 2020

BREWSTER – Brewster Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) between Stonybrook Road and the Dennis town line. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area while the scene was worked.

