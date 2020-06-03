BREWSTER – Brewster Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) between Stonybrook Road and the Dennis town line. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area while the scene was worked.
Rollover crash on Route 6A in Brewster
June 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
