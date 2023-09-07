WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was reported about 3:30 PM in West Barnstable. The crash happened at the intersection of High Street and Percival Drive. A Jeep Unlimited and a Ford Escape were involved with the Jeep ending up on its roof. Two people were evaluated but declined to got to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash reported in West Barnstable
September 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
