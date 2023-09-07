You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported in West Barnstable

September 7, 2023



WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was reported about 3:30 PM in West Barnstable. The crash happened at the intersection of High Street and Percival Drive. A Jeep Unlimited and a Ford Escape were involved with the Jeep ending up on its roof. Two people were evaluated but declined to got to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

