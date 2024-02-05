You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

February 5, 2024

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne shortly after 6:30 PM Monday. The vehicle ended up on its side. The occupant was able to self-extricate and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

