Rollover crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable

October 5, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in Barnstable about 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened eastbound past Route 132 (Exit 68). The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle which ended up in the woods and was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area.

