BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in Barnstable about 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened eastbound past Route 132 (Exit 68). The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle which ended up in the woods and was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area.
Rollover crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable
October 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
