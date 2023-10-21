Rollover crash reported on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two vehicle crash with one vehicle overturned on its roof was reported on Route 6 westbound about 11:20 PM Saturday. The crash happened just past Willow Street (Exit 72) near the Barnstable town line. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Although the cause of this crash is still under investiation, motorists are urged to slow down as the combination of rain and falling leaves is making the roadways very slippery.