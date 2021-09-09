BARNSTABLE – a vehicle reported crashed into the wood and rolled over. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM on Route 6 west past exit 72 (old exit 7). The initial reports said there were no serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Rollover crash slowing traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable
September 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
