Rollover crash slowing traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

September 9, 2021

BARNSTABLE – a vehicle reported crashed into the wood and rolled over. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM on Route 6 west past exit 72 (old exit 7). The initial reports said there were no serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

