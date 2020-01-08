DENNIS – A rollover crash shortly after 7:30 AM caused major delays for the morning commute. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 9. The overturned vehicle blocked both lanes until it could be clear. The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle but was not injured. The crash is under investigation by State Police.
Rollover crash stalls morning commute on Route 6 in Dennis
January 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
