You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash stalls morning commute on Route 6 in Dennis

Rollover crash stalls morning commute on Route 6 in Dennis

January 8, 2020

DENNIS – A rollover crash shortly after 7:30 AM caused major delays for the morning commute. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 9. The overturned vehicle blocked both lanes until it could be clear. The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle but was not injured. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

