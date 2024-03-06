You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rotary traffic crash leaves two vehicles in muddy water

Rotary traffic crash leaves two vehicles in muddy water

March 5, 2024

BOURNE – Two vehicles, one of them a package delivery truck ended up in a watery area off the East Rotary in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM Tuesday. At least one of the drivers had to be helped from waist deep water. Both drivers were cold but uninjured. Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Further details were not immediately available.

