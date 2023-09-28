BARNSTABLE – A pedestrian was struck in Barnstable sometime before 10 PM Wednesday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. Rescuers reportedly performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 132 was closed at Attucks Lane. The driver remained on scene and Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction to respond as part of the investigation.
Route 132 in Barnstable closed after pedestrian struck by car and critically injured
September 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
