You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Route 132 in Barnstable closed after pedestrian struck by car and critically injured

Route 132 in Barnstable closed after pedestrian struck by car and critically injured

September 27, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A pedestrian was struck in Barnstable sometime before 10 PM Wednesday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. Rescuers reportedly performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 132 was closed at Attucks Lane. The driver remained on scene and Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction to respond as part of the investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 