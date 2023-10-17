Sandwich Fire announces promotions

SANDWICH – Sandwich Fire congratulates the following SFD members who were promoted Tuesday:
Sean Butler – Deputy Chief
Rory Black – Captain Group 4
Brian Leary – Captain Group 3
Patrick George – Lieutenant Group 1
Sean Gilrein – Lieutenant Group 2
Best of luck and congratulations!
October 17, 2023
