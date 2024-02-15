SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a building at 4 Merchant’s Way shortly before 7:30 PM. The building houses Cafe Chew. Crews discovered a small fire in the basement that was quickly put out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Sandwich firefighters douse basement fire
February 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- One Dead After Yarmouth Fire
- Rehabilitating Sea Turtles Get Flower Themed Names For Valentine’s Day
- Cape Works Towards Clean-Up Post Storm
- Whales Arrive in Cape Cod Bay
- Barnstable Road Closed Due to Live Wire
- Outages Climb Across Cape Amid Snow Storm
- Cape Towns Brace for Snow, Outages
- Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction Making Progress
- Dredging Begins Thursday at Bismore Park Marina in Hyannis
- Barnstable Police Chief Sonnabend Retires, Challies Named Provisional Chief
- Court Upholds Ethics Decision Against Island Select Board Member
- Center for Coastal Studies Welcomes Next Whale Lead
- Town Offices Closed Due to Storm