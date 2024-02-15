You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters douse basement fire

Sandwich firefighters douse basement fire

February 14, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a building at 4 Merchant’s Way shortly before 7:30 PM. The building houses Cafe Chew. Crews discovered a small fire in the basement that was quickly put out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

