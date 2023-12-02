Updated: Sandwich firefighters quickly douse basement fire

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Quaker Meetinghouse Road near Cotuit Road shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday. According to reports the fire was in the basement of the house and was quickly put out. Heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the home. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Statement from Sandwich Fire: On December 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at 98 Quaker Meetinghouse Road. On arrival, smoke was visible in the rear exterior of an occupied 1-story ranch style building with the occupant reporting a small fire in the basement.

All 3 stations were in quarters and the first engine arrived in 2 minutes from the time of call and made an immediate fire attack which limited damage and extension. A line response Engine from Joint Base Fire Department ended up covering Sandwich Fire Department Station #3.

A total of 15 firefighters were on scene and the fire was under control at 10:45 AM. Extensive overhaul and clean up was required to remove the smoke from the building. The fire is currently under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department. Investigators were looking into the cause as being accidental. The homeowner suffered a minor hand injury and was treated and released on scene.