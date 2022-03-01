You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Firefighters respond to nursing home for small fire

March 1, 2022

SANDWICH – A small fire involving some clothing broke out at the Cape Winds Rest Home in Sandwich around 4:30 PM Tuesday. The clothing had been brought outside before fire crews arrived. Firefighters checked the room to make sure there was no further fire and to vent heavy smoke. Residents in the immediate area were moved to a safe area until the smoke was cleared. No injuries were reported.

