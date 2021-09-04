Sandwich man dragging boat on Service Road arrested for Operating Under the Influence

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Saturday at approximately 1:30 AM, a police officer on patrol in the Town of Sandwich was nearly stuck head on by a vehicle pulling a boat trailer on the Service Road. The boat, a 19 foot center console, had fallen off the trailer and was being dragged in the opposite lane of traffic. After avoiding a collision, the officer was able to stop the operator.

The operator was identified as John Ferguson, 22, of Sandwich. After an investigation, Ferguson was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of liquor, operating negligently to endanger and marked lanes violations. Ferguson is scheduled to be in court for arraignment on Tuesday.