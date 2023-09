SANDWICH – It was a busy Sunday Afternoon for officials in Sandwich. First they responded to a pickup stuck with the tide coming in at Craven’s Landing near Scorton Creek. A small electrical fire was extinguished and the vehicle was pulled out by a wrecker.

About an hour later, units were called to the boat ramp at Peters’s Pond Park off John Ewer Road for a sunken vessel. Containment booms were stretched around the boat due to a possible fuel leak. No injuries were reported.