SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department received a 911 call from the female who reported she was lost with her dog after walking into the woods off of Cooks Farm near the Upper Shawme Dam. The Sandwich Police Department arrived on scene and after walking through the trails located her in thick brush near the water. Officer McCracken was able to assist her and her dog in making it back to the walking trails. She was evaluated by the Sandwich Fire Department where she refused transport and assisted home by the Sandwich Police Department.
Sandwich police and fire locate stranded 69 year old woman lost in the Cooks Farm Conservation area.
April 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
