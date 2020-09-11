SANDWICH – On September 4th, the Sandwich Police Department held a promotion ceremony for several ranks within the department. Those promoted included; Deputy Chief Jason Keene, Lieutenant Bruce Lawrence, Sergeant Michael Gumbleton and Detective Nathan Reid. Life Saving awards were issued to 8 members of the department for efforts which saved lives within our community. Congratulations to all!
Sandwich Police announce recent promotions
September 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- No New Virus Deaths in Area, Cape and Nantucket See New Cases
- Record Number of Ballots Cast in Massachusetts Primary
- Cape Cod Real Estate Remains Hot Amid COVID-19
- Chatham Planning Board to Hold Online Community Forum
- Xiarhos Endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business
- Bourne Officials to State Legislature: Step Back and Look at Police Reform Bills
- Boys and Girls Club Holding Open House for Before and After School Programs
- Vineyard Wind And Nantucket Announce Community Partnership
- Researchers Find Racial Disparities Across Massachusetts Court System
- Sandwich, Verizon Reach Lease Agreement for Cell Tower Use
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital to Offer Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinic
- 38 Steamship Authority Employees Test Negative for COVID-19
- No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands