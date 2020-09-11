You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police announce recent promotions

Sandwich Police announce recent promotions

September 11, 2020

Sandwich Police/CWN

SANDWICH – On September 4th, the Sandwich Police Department held a promotion ceremony for several ranks within the department. Those promoted included; Deputy Chief Jason Keene, Lieutenant Bruce Lawrence, Sergeant Michael Gumbleton and Detective Nathan Reid. Life Saving awards were issued to 8 members of the department for efforts which saved lives within our community. Congratulations to all!

