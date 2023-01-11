Sandwich Police investigating report of dog being fatally struck by pickup truck that left scene



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a report of a black pick-up truck fatally striking a dog in Forestdale.

On January 10, 2023 at approximately 5:15 PM, the police received a report from a resident on Dana Road in Forestdale that a black pick-up truck with a white or yellow roof light bar had run over their Jack Russell Chihuahua mix. The dog had briefly gotten off the leash, causing it to run in the roadway when the truck described above struck the dog fatally. The truck failed to stop after striking the dog. This incident occurred in the area of Deer Hollow Road and Dana Road.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved is encouraged to contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.