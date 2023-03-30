Sandwich Police locate missing 81 year-old



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Sandwich Police responded early Thursday morning for an 81 year-old male reported missing by family members. It was estimated that the party had been missing for more than two hours. Multiple units from the Sandwich Police Department responded to assist with searching the area. Sandwich Police were also assisted by members of the Sandwich Fire Department with infrared technology, the Sandwich Fire drone unit, and a friendly-find K-9 from the Barnstable Police Department.

After multiple attempts, Sandwich Police were able to establish phone contact with the missing party. He reported that he had fallen, was unable to stand, and could not provide his precise location. Utilizing cell phone location information and all available resources, members of the Sandwich Police Department were able to locate the missing party in a nearby wooded area. The male party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.