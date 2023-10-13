Sandwich Police seek driver who fled car vs pole crash that caused large power outage in Sandwich



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash in the area of 336 Route 130.

At approximately 3:15 AM Friday, Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash into a utility pole. Upon arrival, Officers observed a black Mercedes registered to Lance Sebastian Alford with significant front-end damage. The vehicle was unoccupied. The vehicle had struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole which resulted in power outages to about 1,500 Eversource customers in the area. Sandwich Firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish a small fire caused by wires making contact with trees.

A witness reported speaking to the operator who stated he was fine before running south on Route 130. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the individual. Barnstable County Sherrif’s Crime Scene Investigations responded to take photos documenting the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Sandwich Police Department.