SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene in Sandwich. It happened on Cotuit Road by Piccadilly Road around 10:30 AM Saturday. Rescuers evaluated the bicyclist who declined to go the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Sandwich Police seek vehicle that allegedly struck bicycle and left the scene
July 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
