Sandwich Police seek vehicle that allegedly struck bicycle and left the scene

July 9, 2022

SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene in Sandwich. It happened on Cotuit Road by Piccadilly Road around 10:30 AM Saturday. Rescuers evaluated the bicyclist who declined to go the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

