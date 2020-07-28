Scattered power outages reported on Cape as temperatures soar into the 90s



CAPE COD – Scattered power outages were reported on Cape Cod as temperatures and humidity soared. The 2 PM reading at Barnstable Municipal Airport was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102. Eversource’s map showed 80 customers out in Dennis and 95 without power in Brewster.

Hyannis Firefighters were called to Pitcher’s Way after a primary power line went down and started a small grass fire. Eversource reports over 1,200 customers in Hyannis without power. There are reports traffic lights in the area were out out so motorists should to use extra caution. An intersection with non-working traffic lights should be treated as a four-way stop.

Shortly before 4 PM, another outage was affecting about 250 customers in Mashpee.