Search warrant leads to gun and drug charges in Oak Bluffs



EDGARTOWN – On Thursday, January 11, 2024, an OBPD Detective who is assigned to the DEA Cape Cod Task Force applied for and was granted a search warrant for 363 Edgartown-West Tisbury Road (front house) in the Town of Edgartown related to a drug investigation.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force and DEA Cape Cod Task Force executed the search warrant at the residence.

During the search cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Modafinal, Carisoprodol, Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Cypionate were located and seized.

Additionally, a 9mm Beretta handgun, various types of ammunition, and high capacity magazines were located and seized.



As a result, two arrests were made:

Steven Luce, 52, of Edgartown (left), is being charged with the following:

Trafficking a Class B Substance (Cocaine, 18-36 grams)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class E Substance (Carisoprodol)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class E (Modofinil)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (Beretta 92)

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (x2)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition (9mm, 22LR, 20 Gauge Shotgun Shells)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Substance (Steroids).

Rosalynn Kent, 43, of Edgartown (right), is being charged with the following:

Possession with intent to Distribute a Class E Substance (Carisoprodol)

Possession with intent to Distribute a Class E Substance (Modofinil)

Possession with intent to Distribute Class C (Psilocybin Mushrooms)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

Both Mr. Luce and Ms. Kent were arraigned this morning in the Edgartown District Court. Mr. Luce is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for January 18th, 2024. Ms. Kent’s bail was set at $200.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Photos by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN