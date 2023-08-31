MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire reports that in the early morning hours they were dispatched to a car vs utility pole crash. Thursday, utility crews are repairing the pole. Route 130 from Cotuit Road to South Sandwich Road will be closed. Seek alternative routes via Cotuit Road and South Sandwich Road and expect delays.
Section of Route 130 in Mashpee closed for utility pole replacement after early morning crash
August 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
