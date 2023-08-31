You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Route 130 in Mashpee closed for utility pole replacement after early morning crash

Section of Route 130 in Mashpee closed for utility pole replacement after early morning crash

August 31, 2023

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire reports that in the early morning hours they were dispatched to a car vs utility pole crash. Thursday, utility crews are repairing the pole. Route 130 from Cotuit Road to South Sandwich Road will be closed. Seek alternative routes via Cotuit Road and South Sandwich Road and expect delays.

