Section of Sandwich Road in Falmouth closed due to car vs pole crash

January 31, 2023

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police officers are presently out at a traffic crash in the area of 174 Sandwich Road, where a vehicle has struck a utility pole. The road will be shut down as a result. Eversource is on the way to assess the damage. We will provide updates on the road closure when when we have more information.

Update: Eversource has completed their damage assessment and will be replacing the utility pole. The roadway will remain closed to through traffic for the next several hours while the work is completed. Sandwich Rd residents that live in the area will be able to access their homes, just check with one of the officers on site to make sure it is safe to do so.

