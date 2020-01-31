FALMOUTH – A crash involving a tractor trailer and a fire hydrant closed Queen Street in Falmouth for a time. The road was closed between Nye Road and King Street but is now reopened. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Falmouth Police/CWN
Semi truck hits fire hydrant temporarily closing section of Queen Street in Falmouth
January 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
