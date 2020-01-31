You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Semi truck hits fire hydrant temporarily closing section of Queen Street in Falmouth

January 31, 2020


FALMOUTH – A  crash involving a tractor trailer and a fire hydrant closed Queen Street in Falmouth for a time. The road was closed between Nye Road and King Street but is now reopened. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Falmouth Police/CWN

