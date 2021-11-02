COTUIT– A serious crash was reported in Cotuit shortly before 9:30 AM Tuesday. A car struck a tree on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Stub Toe Road. Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane to fly the victim to a trauma center. Traffic was tied up in te area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Serious crash causes delays on Route 28 in Cotuit
November 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
