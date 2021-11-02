Serious crash causes delays on Route 28 in Cotuit

COTUIT– A serious crash was reported in Cotuit shortly before 9:30 AM Tuesday. A car struck a tree on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Stub Toe Road. Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane to fly the victim to a trauma center. Traffic was tied up in te area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.