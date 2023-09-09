Serious crash reported in Wellfleet





WELLFLEET – A serious crash was reported in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Cahoon Hollow Road between Old Kings Highway and Great Pond Road. Firefighters had to extricate two victims from the wreckage. A Medflight helicopter was requested to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the most seriously injured victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by AAP/CWN