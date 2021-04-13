You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious crash reported on Route 25 EB in Bourne

Serious crash reported on Route 25 EB in Bourne

April 13, 2021


BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on Route 25 eastbound about a mile from the Bourne Bridge. According to reports, a SUV struck the guardrail and rolled on its side. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the State Police barracks. Delays were reported as the two left lanes were closed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

