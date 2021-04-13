Serious crash reported on Route 25 EB in Bourne



BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on Route 25 eastbound about a mile from the Bourne Bridge. According to reports, a SUV struck the guardrail and rolled on its side. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the State Police barracks. Delays were reported as the two left lanes were closed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.