Serious crash reported on Route 25 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – A serious rollover crash was reported on Route 25 in Plymouth shortly after 4:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened westbound near mile marker 6. According to reports, one person was ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters had to extricate another victim from the car. A MedFlight helicopter was called to the scene to fly one of the victims to a trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists should expect heavy delays and seek alternate routes if leaving Cape Cod.