PLYMOUTH – A serious rollover crash was reported on Route 25 in Plymouth shortly after 4:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened westbound near mile marker 6. According to reports, one person was ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters had to extricate another victim from the car. A MedFlight helicopter was called to the scene to fly one of the victims to a trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists should expect heavy delays and seek alternate routes if leaving Cape Cod.
Serious crash reported on Route 25 in Plymouth
February 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Inflation Likely Eased Again Last Month If More Gradually
- Judge Affirms Placing Massachusetts Tribal Lands Into Trust
- Yarmouth Seeks Feedback on Open Space, Recreation Plan
- Joint Base Cape Cod Holding Info Session
- Cape Cod Hospital Tower Project on Target for 2025 Completion
- Barnstable County Gives Update on $11 Million in Housing Funds
- Months of Drought Ends for Cape Cod & Islands
- Barnstable Confident Wastewater Plans Meet Potential Title 5 Changes
- IRS Won’t Tax Most Relief Payments Made by States Last Year
- Online Sports Betting in Mass. Aiming to Open March 10
- State Funding Boosts Cybersecurity for Local Towns and Organizations
- State Offers Safety Tips During Coyote Mating Season
- Update: Federal Nuclear Official Details “Unplanned” Radiation Exposure at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station