SANDWICH – One person was critically injured in a crash in Sandwich shortly before 7 PM Friday evening. According to reports, the vehicle went out of control and overturned ejecting the driver. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Sandwich Police called for a crash reconstruction unit to investigate the cause of the crash.
Serious injuries reported after driver ejected in rollover crash in Sandwich
April 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
