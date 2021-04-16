You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious injuries reported after driver ejected in rollover crash in Sandwich

Serious injuries reported after driver ejected in rollover crash in Sandwich

April 16, 2021

SANDWICH – One person was critically injured in a crash in Sandwich shortly before 7 PM Friday evening. According to reports, the vehicle went out of control and overturned ejecting the driver. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Sandwich Police called for a crash reconstruction unit to investigate the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 