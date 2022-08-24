FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle just after 4 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Chapoquoit Rd. One person reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries. The area of the crash is closed while officials work the scene and crash reconstruction is conducted. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.
Serious injuries reported in crash involving a motorcycle in Falmouth
August 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
