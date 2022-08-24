You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious injuries reported in crash involving a motorcycle in Falmouth

Serious injuries reported in crash involving a motorcycle in Falmouth

August 24, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle just after 4 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Chapoquoit Rd. One person reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries. The area of the crash is closed while officials work the scene and crash reconstruction is conducted. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

